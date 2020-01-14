Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.25 ($29.36).

Peugeot stock opened at €20.69 ($24.06) on Friday. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.00.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

