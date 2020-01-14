Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ PFNX opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

