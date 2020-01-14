Pi Financial Boosts GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Price Target to C$2.60

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.60 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GT Gold stock opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a market cap of $127.85 million and a P/E ratio of -9.91. GT Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.31.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GT Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

