PIGEON CORP/ADR to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for PIGEON CORP/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PIGEON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGENY opened at $9.50 on Monday. PIGEON CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

About PIGEON CORP/ADR

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

