Piper Sandler Upgrades Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of OZK opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,534,000 after buying an additional 163,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,699,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,525,000 after buying an additional 239,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,843,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

