Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.18. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 50.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.