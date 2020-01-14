Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PLYA has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $974.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $46,761.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,497.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $89,210.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 643,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,410 shares of company stock worth $298,407. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.