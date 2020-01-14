PlayChip (PLA) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayChip has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $8.42 million and $14.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.26 or 0.05792486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00122116 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About PlayChip

PLA is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

