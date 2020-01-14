PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

POL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 630,982 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

