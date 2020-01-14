Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTLA. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

