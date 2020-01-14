PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.40.

PRAH stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 78,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,963,000 after buying an additional 3,967,806 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after buying an additional 203,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after buying an additional 999,295 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

