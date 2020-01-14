Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Premier by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Premier by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,148,000 after purchasing an additional 979,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $23,463,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $11,634,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,147,000 after acquiring an additional 327,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

