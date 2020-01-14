Progress Software (PRGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.83. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

