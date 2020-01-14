Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Prothena stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $612.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 970,503 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 25.9% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,065,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Prothena by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

