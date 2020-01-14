Pushpay (ASX:PPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.22

Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$4.22 ($2.99) and last traded at A$4.15 ($2.94), with a volume of 124473 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.16 ($2.95).

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Pushpay Company Profile (ASX:PPH)

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides engagement and payment solutions to the faith sector, not-for-profit organizations, and education providers. Its engagement solutions enable connections and mobile commerce tools that facilitate non-point of sale payments. Pushpay Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

