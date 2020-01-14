PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.26.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.