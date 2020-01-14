Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Aegis initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pyxis Tankers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $1.09 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.89.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

