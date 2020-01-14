Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUN. UBS Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Huntsman stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.31. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Huntsman by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Huntsman by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 164,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

