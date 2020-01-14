Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Preferred Bank Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss forecasts that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFBC. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $59.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $888.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

