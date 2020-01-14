Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AX. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $33.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Axos Financial by 59.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Axos Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Axos Financial by 18.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

