Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bruker Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bruker in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

BRKR opened at $53.00 on Monday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

