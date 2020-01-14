Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.45.

NYSE:UNH opened at $285.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

