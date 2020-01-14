Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $6.35 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

