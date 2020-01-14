Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Reduced by Analyst

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TVE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.35.

TSE TVE opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.59 and a 1-year high of C$3.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$67,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$296,400.60. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$716,921.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,900 shares of company stock valued at $350,304.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

