QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 329 ($4.33).

QQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Investec raised QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

QQ stock opened at GBX 361.25 ($4.75) on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 370.44 ($4.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 309.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

