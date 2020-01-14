Qube (ASX:QUB) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.55

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.55 ($2.52) and last traded at A$3.53 ($2.50), with a volume of 2988935 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.53 ($2.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$3.32 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.21.

Qube Company Profile (ASX:QUB)

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

