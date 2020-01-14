Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -48.30% -380.12% -89.23% Facebook 27.08% 20.39% 16.08%

Risk & Volatility

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and Facebook’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $43.70 million 27.16 -$282.54 million ($2.10) -2.00 Facebook $55.84 billion 11.33 $22.11 billion $7.57 29.31

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qutoutiao and Facebook, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 2 2 0 2.50 Facebook 1 3 45 0 2.90

Qutoutiao presently has a consensus price target of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 148.81%. Facebook has a consensus price target of $236.31, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Qutoutiao’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than Facebook.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Facebook shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Facebook beats Qutoutiao on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

