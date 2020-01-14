Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RARX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $494,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,589.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,165 shares of company stock worth $708,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $8,914,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 142,218 shares in the last quarter.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.