Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,857,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,779 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,573 in the last three months. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Barclays started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of RL opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

