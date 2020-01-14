Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on METC. ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $3.50 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 479,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,931 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

