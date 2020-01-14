Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ramsdens stock opened at GBX 250.77 ($3.30) on Tuesday. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.90 ($3.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 201.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ramsdens from GBX 248 ($3.26) to GBX 253 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

