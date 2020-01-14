RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

RBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 target price on RBB Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

RBB stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $417.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

