RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) Declares Dividend of GBX 33

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from RDL Realisation’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RDL opened at GBX 180.90 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.56. RDL Realisation has a twelve month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 556 ($7.31).

About RDL Realisation

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

