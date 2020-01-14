Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $37.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. JMP Securities raised Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE RMAX opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 60.78% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Re/Max will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Re/Max by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

