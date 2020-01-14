Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. “

RLH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Lion Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of RLH opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.73. Red Lion Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLH. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

