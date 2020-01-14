Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Up 25%

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 1,223,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 364,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Redstar Gold Company Profile (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

