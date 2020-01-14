Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNST. Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Renasant currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $39.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Renasant by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Renasant by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Renasant in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.