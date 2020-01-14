Renren (NYSE:RENN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $1.92 on Friday. Renren has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renren will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

