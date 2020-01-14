Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

REPYY opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Repsol has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

