Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.86.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. Republic Services has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $91.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Republic Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Republic Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Republic Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.