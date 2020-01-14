Research Analysts Set Expectations for AGCO Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,208,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,126,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,315,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,918,000 after buying an additional 726,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,114,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,619,000 after buying an additional 158,274 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 52.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 870,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after buying an additional 298,036 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

