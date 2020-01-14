Reviewing NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) & Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetScout Systems and Nextgen Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $909.92 million 2.07 -$73.32 million $0.81 31.10 Nextgen Healthcare $529.17 million 1.91 $24.49 million $0.61 25.33

Nextgen Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetScout Systems. Nextgen Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NetScout Systems and Nextgen Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nextgen Healthcare 2 6 2 0 2.00

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.60%. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential downside of 8.58%. Given Nextgen Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextgen Healthcare is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Volatility and Risk

NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextgen Healthcare has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Nextgen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems -3.53% 3.39% 2.13% Nextgen Healthcare 3.02% 10.05% 6.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextgen Healthcare beats NetScout Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the InfiniStream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

