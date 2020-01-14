RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) Critical Contrast

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and LAIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $184.99 million 2.12 $20.79 million $0.40 17.25 LAIX $92.68 million 2.91 -$70.99 million N/A N/A

RISE Education Cayman has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Risk & Volatility

RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman 8.76% 30.47% 5.59% LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RISE Education Cayman and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 2 0 0 2.00 LAIX 1 1 0 0 1.50

RISE Education Cayman currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. LAIX has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.48%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than LAIX.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats LAIX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 270 learning centers comprising 64 self-owned centers and 206 franchised learning centers across 85 cities in the People's Republic of China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

