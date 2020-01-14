RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REDU. ValuEngine downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded RISE Education Cayman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $386.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 112.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,669 shares in the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.