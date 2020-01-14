Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RBA. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

RBA stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after buying an additional 1,543,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,510,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after buying an additional 64,511 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after buying an additional 248,524 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.