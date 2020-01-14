Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Rivernorth Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Galley acquired 33,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $539,311.68. Also, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,597 shares of company stock valued at $627,561 in the last quarter.

