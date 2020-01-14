RLJ Lodging Trust to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

NYSE RLJ opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $558,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 73,198 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

