RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.14.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. RMR Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RMR Group by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RMR Group by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in RMR Group by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RMR Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RMR Group by 1,161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.