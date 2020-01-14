Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $238.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

