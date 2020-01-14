Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,226.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,342.39. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

